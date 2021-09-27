Vulture slams into Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper’s car

Vulture hits car- OHP

CUSHING, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper had quite the scare while driving his patrol car along Hwy 33 in Cushing.

On Friday, Trooper Tony Harper was driving along Hwy 33 in Cushing when a vulture smashed into his windshield.

At first, Harper told OHP that it sounded like a gun went off inside his unit, and glass and feathers went everywhere.

He was able to pull over to the shoulder and turn his car off to assess what actually happened.

Harper says other passing drivers stopped to make sure he was OK after the strange collision.

