OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular restaurant and bar has announced that it will be closing its doors later this year.

On Friday, VZD’s Restaurant & Bar announced that it would be closing its location at 4200 N. Western in September.

Organizers say the owners of the building are “exploring other options for our current space.”

However, they say they have reached an agreement with the owners to extend their lease through the end of summer.

VZD’s announced that it will close after the first weekend in September.

“Everything that has a beginning also has an end. Having said that, we are also working on potential next steps, and if there are any further developments, you’ll all be the first to know,” VZD’s posted on Facebook. “To those that have continued to believe in us and support us, you know who you are, we love you and we thank you from the very bottom of our hearts.”