WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Wagoner County deputies arrested a man on Thursday after a “2-week exhaustive manhunt.”

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, Lonnie D. Replogle was out on bond and was scheduled to appear in district court on April 25.

Replogle was present for his hearing, but before the case was heard by a judge, he asked if he could step out to make a phone call.

Replogle proceeded to step out of the courtroom and leave the courthouse, resulting in what officials called a “2-week exhaustive manhunt.”

Officials say a warrant was issued for his arrest and Replogle became a fugitive from justice because he had left the courthouse.

After receiving numerous tips throughout the two-week period, deputies learned that Replogle might be hiding at a residence near the Redbird area.

According to the Wagoner Co. Sheriff’s Office, Deputies A. Rogers, M. Gray, G. Javine and investigators made a perimeter around the residence while Wagoner Co. Captain R. Kawano, Lieutenant J. Halfacre, Investigator C. Wright and K-9 Deputy M. Baldwin tried to make contact with Replogle.

After several announcements asking Replogle to step out of the home, authorities entered through the rear door and quickly found Replogle hiding underneath a bathroom sink.

He was arrested without incident.