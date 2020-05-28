Wagoner Co. deputies investigating string of car burglaries

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of car burglaries, officials say.

On May 26, Wagoner County deputies investigated a string of car burglaries in the area of 91st and 257th in Broken Arrow.

Deputies received four reports in The Crossing neighborhood in reference to vehicle burglaries.

Law enforcement officers canvased the neighborhood asking citizens for video on houses that had cameras. It appeared that the suspects were entering unlocked vehicles.

Deputies were able to get footage of one suspect entering a vehicle and a suspect’s vehicle.

If you have any information, contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office 918-485-3124 or 918-485-7799.