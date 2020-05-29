Wagoner Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted man considered armed and dangerous

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on several complaints, including elder abuse by caretaker.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Derrick D. Reeves, from the Broken Arrow area.

He is wanted on warrants out of Wagoner County for elder abuse by caretaker (aggravated assault), and two counts of threatening to perform an act of violence.

Reeves, 32, is described as a white male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 or 918-614-0882. You may remain anonymous.