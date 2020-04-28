Live Now
Wagoner County deputies investigating killing of cattle

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Wagoner County say they are closer to finding the people responsible for the killing of cattle.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after cattle in the Yonkers area were shot and killed with a bow and arrow.

The owner of the animals says that multiple cattle had been killed by suspects, and that several other cattle were missing.

Deputies obtained photographs of two individuals in the area exiting the woods carrying a bow and arrows.

If you have any information on the crime, call (918) 485-3124 or (918) 485-7799.

