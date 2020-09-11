Wagoner County deputies searching for alleged burglary suspect

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Wagoner County are asking for the public’s help finding a man who is wanted for questioning regarding burglaries in the area.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home near 121st and 273rd regarding a burglary.

A short time later, deputies received another burglary call in the same area.

Now, investigators say they are searching for Brandon Howe for numerous counts of first-degree burglary.

Authorities warn that Howe should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Howe’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 485-3124.

