Wagoner County deputies searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Wagoner County are asking for information related to a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for 32-year-old Dustin Phillips from the Porter area.

Officials say Phillips is wanted on outstanding warrants, firearms violations, and eluding deputies. He is considered armed and dangerous, the office says.

Phillips is described as a white man, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Phillips, call the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 485-3124