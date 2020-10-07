Wagoner County deputies searching for woman accused of stealing $283,000

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Wagoner County are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who is accused of exploiting an elderly person.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 51-year-old Sheri Stallings, who is wanted for outstanding warrants for elderly exploitation.

Investigators claim that Stallings stole around $283,000 from victims.

If you have any information on Stallings, call (918) 485-3124.

