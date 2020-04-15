Wagoner County deputy recovering after car accident

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma deputy is recovering at home after being injured in an accident on Tuesday evening.

Officials with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office say a deputy suffered a significant ankle injury in a single-car accident on Tuesday evening along Hwy 16.

Fortunately, he did not suffer any other major injuries and is recovering at home.

“Everyone at the Sheriff’s Office is looking forward to the [deputy’s] speedy recovery and are relieved that the deputy was not severely injured after seeing our patrol unit. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott would like to remind you to always drive safely and be courteous to other drivers,” a post by the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office read.