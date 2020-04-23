Follow the Storms
Wagoner County law enforcement officers, first responders give 10-year-old special quarantine birthday surprise

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Birthdays can be tough to celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic, so Oklahoma law enforcement officers and first responders are doing their best to keep residents’ spirits up.

On Tuesday, members of the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, Wagoner Police Department, Wagoner EMS, and Wagoner Fire Department all made some time for a special birthday girl.

Kayla turned 10 years old on Tuesday, and due to the pandemic, she couldn’t have all of her friends over for a party.

Law enforcement officers and first responders drove by Kayla’s house with sirens blaring and lights flashing to wish her a happy birthday.

“Thank you for including all of us in your birthday celebrations,” said the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.

