Wagoner County man arrested after allegedly robbing store, threatening clerk

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Deputies in Wagoner County say one man has been taken into custody after he allegedly robbed a nearby convenience store.

Around 1:55 a.m. on Friday, deputies were called to the EZ Mart, located at 3108 S 31st St. in Broken Arrow following an armed robbery.

Investigators say a man walked into the convenience store with a black pistol, pointed it at the clerk’s face and demanded money from the cash register.

The clerk handed the money over to the suspect, who then left the store. While in the parking lot, officials say the suspect also threatened another customer before fleeing the scene.

When deputies arrived, a K9 officer was deployed and began tracking the suspect’s scent.

Authorities soon learned that officers with the Broken Arrow Police Department had detained Conrad Nedd about a mile away from the scene.

Police learned that Nedd had the same amount of cash on him that was taken during the robbery.

“This is yet another shining example of how well the law enforcement agencies in Wagoner County work together. Without assistance from our partners at the Broken Arrow Police Department, this violent suspect could still be out in the community threatening others. The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with other agencies in this county to ensure the utmost safety of the Wagoner County citizens,” said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott.

Nedd was arrested on complaints of assaulting a police officer, destruction of government property, and several other felony charges. Nedd was also arrested on complaints of robbery with a dangerous weapon and threatening to perform an act of violence by Wagoner County.