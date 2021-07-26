Wagoner County officials issue Amber Alert for missing 6-year-old, 8-year-old believed to be with shooting suspect

Amber Alert information for Sabrina Spurlock and her children Marley and Mason

WAGONER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Wagoner County have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 8-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl whose mother is allegedly wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says 6-year-old Marley Warden and 8-year-old Mason Warden were last seen just before 4 p.m. Monday near 31318 E 682 Rd. in Wagoner.

Authorities believe they are with 29-year-old Sabrina Spurlock, who is wanted in connection to a first degree murder today.

Spurlock is believed to be driving a white/cream 2000 Chevy Blazer with Oklahoma license plate ‘LUR084’.

The passenger window is busted out on the vehicle.

Spurlock with the suspect vehicle

Spurlock is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Marley was last seen wearing pink shorts and Spurlock was last seen wearing a black tank top.

If you have information on where the suspect may be, you are encouraged to call 911 or the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124.

