Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office hoping to identify suspect accused of breaking into convenience store

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect accused of breaking into a convenience store last month.

On March 22, around 1:40 a.m., deputies responded to CJ’s One Stop on Highway 51 for an alarm call.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a brick lying on the floor of the business.

Wagoner County officials say surveillance video shows an unknown suspect throw a brick into the glass door two times before the glass shattered.

The suspect went into the store and took the Juul display case from the counter, exited the store through the broken glass door, and ran through the parking lot to the northeast across Highway 51.

The suspect is believed to be male, possibly white, Hispanic, or Native American, 18 to 25 years old, 5’6”-5’9” with a thin build. He appeared to have dark hair, short on sides, long on top, possibly drooping in front of face.

The suspect was wearing a hoodie, possibly jeans with multiple shades of denim, light/dark colored tennis shoes, and a mask that covered half of their face.

No vehicle information was available.

If you have information about this case, call 918-485-3124 or 918-485-7799 to report it and reference case number 20-0309. You may remain anonymous when reporting information.