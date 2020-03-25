Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office seeking volunteers to sew cloth masks

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As hospitals stress the need for personal protective equipment across the state, many residents have offered to help in any way they can.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is now asking for the public’s help making cloth masks for deputies.

“The Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone that can sew fabric masks from our community as we prepare for COVID-19,” the department posted on Facebook.

Officials say deputies are currently using N95 masks, but will soon run out of them.

“According to the CDC, fabric masks are a crisis response option when other supplies have been exhausted. Prior to modern disposable masks, washable fabric masks were standard use for hospitals. The Sheriff’s Office will be able to sterilize these masks and use them repeatedly as needed. While it’s less than ideal, we want to do our best to protect our staff and citizens during this pandemic,” a post read.

Authorities are asking for masks made from black, tightly woven cotton fabric on both sides.

They say any surplus masks will be given to first responder organizations in need.