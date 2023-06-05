OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Walgreens is celebrating National HIV Testing Day by offering free tests at three of its Oklahoma locations June 27.

An estimated 1 in 8 people living with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) in the U.S. don’t know their status, and more than half of adults ages 18 to 64 have never been tested for HIV in their lifetime.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 gets tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. For people with certain risk factors, CDC recommends getting tested at least once a year.

National HIV Testing Day is June 27, and Walgreens is partnering with KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation), along with local health departments and community organizations to host the largest HIV testing event in the country, with free and confidential tests available at more than 400 Walgreens locations.

Those interested can visit participating Walgreens stores on June 27 to receive free and fast test results in a familiar and stigma-free space, no appointment needed.

Three Oklahoma locations are participating in the event:

519 Northwest 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103

5120 North May Avenue Oklahoma City, OK 73112

11332 E 31St St Tulsa, OK 74146

People who are interested can find their nearest participating Walgreens location at greaterthan.org.