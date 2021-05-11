Walk-ins welcome at Oklahoma City COVID-19 vaccination pod

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you still need to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department is hosting a community pod vaccination event.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, the health department will be providing all brands of the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone needing a first or second dose.

Organizers say teenagers who are at least 16-years-old can receive the Pfizer vaccine, but they will need a parent or legal guardian present to provide consent.

On Monday, U.S. regulators expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12-years-old.

However, officials with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department say they will not administer the COVID-19 vaccine to 12- 15-year-olds until the CDC releases more guidance.

Walk-ins are welcome, and organizers say masks are required.