Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues its quest for a cure with virtual event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s returned to Oklahoma City on Saturday, but in a different fashion.

The Walk typically brings about 10,000 people to Downtown Oklahoma City, but this year’s Walk was done virtually.

So instead of folks gathering en masse in the downtown area, they walked in areas all over the metro, even in their own neighborhoods.

The Walk’s mission is to find a cure for Alzheimer’s within our generation so no one else will suffer or lose a loved one to the diminishing disease.

“This year is even more important,” said David Wanzer, co-chair of the Oklahoma City Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “People are isolated at home, caregivers and folks living with the disease. So, it’s even more important this year to continue to raise money to try and find a cure for this.”

The event was from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

