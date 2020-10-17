Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues its quest for a cure with virtual event

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s returned to Oklahoma City on Saturday, but in a different fashion.

The Walk typically brings about 10,000 people to Downtown Oklahoma City, but this year’s Walk was done virtually.

So instead of folks gathering en masse in the downtown area, they walked in areas all over the metro, even in their own neighborhoods.

The Walk’s mission is to find a cure for Alzheimer’s within our generation so no one else will suffer or lose a loved one to the diminishing disease.

“This year is even more important,” said David Wanzer, co-chair of the Oklahoma City Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “People are isolated at home, caregivers and folks living with the disease. So, it’s even more important this year to continue to raise money to try and find a cure for this.”

The event was from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter