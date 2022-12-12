OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Grammy-nominated artist has announced that he is going on tour and making a stop in Oklahoma City.

Walker Hayes announced his new headlining ‘Duck Buck Tour’ for 2023.

“I can’t wait to get back out on tour,” says Hayes. “Headlining an arena tour for the first time this past year was a dream come true. The whole family was able to come out and the road has become our new home away from home. All the fans that have come out or will come out are making this dream a reality. I owe it all to them, and this next tour will be the biggest and best. I don’t take for granted that they spent their hard-earned money on my shows, and I plan to make it well worth it!”

The 23-show tour will feature support from singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress.

The tour will stop at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center on April 22, 2023.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.