‘Walking Out’ writer/director, ‘Friday Night Lights’ actress to appear at Tonkawa Film Festival

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 21: Actress Dana Wheeler-Nicholson attends the “Walking Out” premiere on day 3 of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theater on January 21, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival)

TONKAWA, Okla. (KFOR) – Organizers of the Tonkawa Film Festival announced that two recognizable film contributors will attend the inaugural event this weekend.

Writer and director of “Walking Out” Alex Smith and “Friday Night Lights,” “Nashville,” and “Tombstone” actress Dana Wheeler-Nicholson will take part in the Tonkawa Film Festival on March 6 and 7.

As part of the opening night events, “Walking Out,” a film that originally premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, will be screened, followed by a Q&A with Smith.

An awards banquet will finish out the festival where Wheeler-Nicholson will emcee.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online or in-person at the Tonkawa Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $10/day or $15 for both days.

For more information about the festival as well as the films being screened, click here.