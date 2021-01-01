Walmart closing Weatherford store for cleaning

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Walmart location in Weatherford is temporarily closed so the building can be thoroughly sanitized.

The Walmart at 1349 E. Eagle Road, closed at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The closure is part of a company-initiated program that brings in third party cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building, according to a Walmart news release.

The store will reopen at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Walmart’s official statement on the closure is as follows:

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Saturday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.

These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.

We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”

