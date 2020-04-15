Walmart designating special grocery pick-up hours for most at-risk populations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many people are trying to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, it can be difficult for those who are most at-risk to avoid going out in public at all.

Now, a national retailer is making it easier for those who are most at-risk for severe symptoms to get their groceries without being exposed to the virus.

Walmart announced that it is launching a pick-up hour specifically for those populations.

From 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every day, select pick-up store locations will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, first responders, customers with disabilities, and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Organizers say customers simply open their trunk and associates will load their groceries inside their car. The shopper will not even need to sign for the order.

“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product. “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”

Customers will see a new prompt on Walmart’s grocery website that displays the qualifications for selecting a slot listed as ‘At Risk Only.’