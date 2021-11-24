Walmart gives Sunbeam grant to help grandfamilies during the holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services will be able to provide grandfamilies a little extra comfort and joy during the holiday season thanks to a grant from Walmart.

Walmart Giving provided a $4,000 grant to help support grandparents who are raising their grandchildren, according to Sunbeam officials.

The money will go into the 22nd annual Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday program to provide grandparents gift cards to purchase toys for their grandchildren.

Oklahoma City Police Department, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Sunbeam Family Services and TRIAD sponsor the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Party.

Sunbeam, a nonprofit founded in 1907, also offers year-round opportunities for grandfamilies to connect and receive resources.

Visit sunbeamfamilyservics.org/GRG, call (405) 609-8812 or email seniorservices@sunbeamfamilyservices.org for more information about Sunbeam’s Grandparents Raising Grandchildren services.