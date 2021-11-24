Walmart gives Sunbeam grant to help grandfamilies during the holidays

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Toys

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services will be able to provide grandfamilies a little extra comfort and joy during the holiday season thanks to a grant from Walmart.

Walmart Giving provided a $4,000 grant to help support grandparents who are raising their grandchildren, according to Sunbeam officials.

The money will go into the 22nd annual Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday program to provide grandparents gift cards to purchase toys for their grandchildren.

Toys

Oklahoma City Police Department, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Sunbeam Family Services and TRIAD sponsor the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Party.

Sunbeam, a nonprofit founded in 1907, also offers year-round opportunities for grandfamilies to connect and receive resources.

Visit sunbeamfamilyservics.org/GRG, call (405) 609-8812 or email seniorservices@sunbeamfamilyservices.org for more information about Sunbeam’s Grandparents Raising Grandchildren services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter