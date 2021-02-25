Walmart hosting COVID-19 vaccine events in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many more Oklahomans are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Walmart says it is here to help.

Walmart will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on Feb. 27 in greater Oklahoma City with a clinic inside the Walmart Pharmacy, located at 5401 Tinker Diagonal St. in Del City.

Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment on Walmart’s website. Officials stress that these appointments will not show up on the state’s vaccine portal.

Insurance is not required and there is no cost to receive the vaccine.

Officials say that appointments for the second vaccination will be made while the patient is at the first appointment.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, said. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

Walmart anticipates these events will take place over the next several weeks as allocation allows.