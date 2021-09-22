Walmart hosting free event to provide immunizations, vaccines to Oklahomans

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered to the students and faculty of UTPB during a vaccination clinic held in partnership with Midland Memorial Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans will be able to get a variety of vaccinations during Walmart’s Wellness Day.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, Walmart will host the free event to provide immunizations and vaccines.

Organizers say insurance is not required to receive a free COVID-19 vaccination, and other vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans.

Families will be able to get the following vaccines:

Flu shots

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more at pharmacies nationwide.

Wellness resources + opportunity to talk with pharmacists.

Flu season begins in September, and health professionals warn this flu season could be very active as COVID-19 continues to spread.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months and older receive a flu shot each year.

To find a participating Walmart location, click here.