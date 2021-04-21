Walmart, Sam’s Club raising money for ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign, benefits Oklahomans struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Walmart and Sam’s Club are participating in a campaign that’s raising money for Oklahomans who are struggling with hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retail corporation is supporting Feeding America’s nationwide network of food banks, which includes the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, through the ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign, according to a Food Bank of Oklahoma news release.

“Now in its eighth year, the campaign has been a way for Walmart and Sam’s Club to partner with suppliers, customers and members to help provide food to people living with food insecurity,” the news release states.

The campaign is running in stores and online through May 3, with sales from the Food Bank’s 53-county area benefiting the effort to combat hunger in Central and Western Oklahoma.

Walmart customers and Sam’s Club members can help fight hunger by doing the following:

Donate at check-out in stores and clubs, or at either FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

Round-up at check-out on Walmart.com and the Walmart app.

For every participating product purchased in store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.

“The past year has been challenging for many of us and has especially been difficult for Oklahomans who are facing food insecurity,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “We are so grateful for Walmart and Sam’s Club locations for their ongoing and generous support throughout the pandemic.”

It is estimated that one in six Oklahomans live with food insecurity, and the pandemic has made the situation worse.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Regional Food Bank and its community-based partner agencies have seen a 30% increase in Oklahomans receiving food assistance for the first time,” the news release states.

Go to rfbo.org/sparkchange to find participating suppliers and further learn how you can help the ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign.