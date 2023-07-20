A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, New Hampshire, in Nov. 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Walmart will soon begin accommodating its stores for sensory-friendly shopping.

According to Walmart, most stores in Oklahoma will begin dimming lights, turning off radios and static images on televisions to aid sensory-sensitive shoppers.

“By creating a quieter and calmer store environment, the company aims to make shopping at its stores more inclusive and enjoyable for those with autism, sensory processing disorder (SPD) and other sensory differences.” said Walmart.

Beginning Saturday, July 22, 134 retail locations across the state will have sensory-friendly hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday morning through August.

Local nonprofit AustismOklahoma is commending the company on its initiatives.

“A trip to the store can be overwhelming for families affected by autism. Between the sounds, crowds, and smells, a simple outing for school supplies or groceries can trigger sensory overload and a difficult meltdown,” said Founder and Executive Director Melinda Lauffenburger. “AutismOklahoma is grateful to Walmart for taking the 1 in 36 Oklahomans with autism into consideration with this thoughtful accommodation.”