Walmart to limit number of customers permitted in stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Walmart is joining other retailers in limiting the number of people permitted in its stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting on Saturday, April 4, all Walmart stores will begin monitoring the number of people allowed inside the store.

Customers will be admitted one by one at a single entrance, typically on the grocery side at Supercenters.

Associates will allow five customers inside per 1,000 square feet of store space. That's about 20 percent of a store's usual capacity.

Once that capacity has been reached, customers will be asked to stand in queue lines outside of the store at a social distance of six feet apart. Many stores have already marked the sidewalks with signage. As one customer exits the store, associates will allow one more customer inside.

Walmart at I-35 & 2nd in Edmond, Oklahoma. Photo: Natalie Hughes

Walmart at I-35 & 2nd in Edmond, Oklahoma. Photo: Natalie Hughes

Walmart at I-35 & 2nd in Edmond, Oklahoma. Photo: Natalie Hughes

Walmart at I-35 & 2nd in Edmond, Oklahoma. Photo: Natalie Hughes

All aisles will be marked as one-way thoroughfares to limit contact between customers. Some stores may also begin selling only essential items.

Costco and Home Depot have also implemented similar policies.

Costco will allow no more than two people to enter any of its warehouses with each membership card.

In the meantime, Home Depot has also issued some new shopping guidelines.

Home Depot stores will limit the number of customers inside at any given time. The stores will also eliminate major spring promotions to avoid high levels of traffic.

Related Content Costco, Home Depot now limiting number of customers permitted in stores