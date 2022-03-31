OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The next time you head to the store to get groceries, some customers may also be getting an eye exam.

This week, Walmart announced that it is opening its first Vision Center in Oklahoma.

Although Vision Centers are common in other states, it was previously illegal to have the same store perform eye exams and fill prescriptions in Oklahoma.

However, that all changed when Gov. Stitt signed Senate Bill 100 into law in May of 2019.

The measure allows optometrists to practice optometry within or adjacent to a retail store as long as the optometrist was renting a separate area or room.

Now, Walmart announced that it will host a grand opening for its first Vision Center in Norman on April 1.

Organizers say the center will provide high-quality, low-cost eyeglasses and contact lenses to customers.

The new center will be located at the Walmart Supercenter, located at 333 N. Interstate Dr. in Norman.