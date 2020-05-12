Follow the Storms
Walmart to repeat cash bonuses for all US hourly employees

by: Heath Higgs and Nexstar Media Wire

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart says it plans to repeat its special cash bonuses for all U.S. hourly employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer said this includes hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices, drivers, and assistant managers in stores and clubs.

Full-time hourly employees will receive $300, and part-time hourly and temporary associates will get $150. The bonuses will add up to more than $390 million, the retailer says.

Employees must have been hired by the company as of June 5 to qualify, and the bonuses will pay out on June 25.

