Want to own your own castle? Luxury manor being auctioned off in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents in Oklahoma will have the chance to purchase a one-of-a-kind luxury manor house on five acres of land.

Supreme Auctions is offering the Milam Castle through a luxury no-reserve auction on Oct. 31.

“This home is close to the airport, shopping, Moore School District, and has very easy access to any part of the city,” stated the current owner, Joe Milam. “Our castle represents years of hard work that allowed us to build it as we wanted to and not worry about cost. We tried to think of everything that would fit a large family and succeeded in the perfect house with its own unique style. I can’t even tell you what I love the most about this house, there are too many things to list. The large garage that you can pull into and then completely turn around is great. The main living room that holds all of our large family at Christmas with room to ride any toys or gifts. We have also been able to open up our home for many different guests that truly appreciated what it has to offer.”

Milam Castle has three stories, which encompass three bedrooms, open-concept kitchen, formal living room, safe room, a 4,500-square-foot hall with stage and oversized fireplace. It also has guest quarters with a second kitchen and living room, office space, and a large flex room. The grounds also showcase pergolas, a sports pool with spa, water slide, and splash pad.

“This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime property,” stated listing agent, Angela Parker. “I mean, who wouldn’t want a castle in the middle of OKC? Add to that the impressive fully insulated, heated and air-conditioned garage that easily fits at least 10+ vehicles with its own Irish pub, entertainment, and soda fountain that is a collectors dream come true — you simply can’t go wrong with this home.”

Milam Castle will be sold at a luxury no-reserve auction on October 31, 2020.

To learn more and preview the property, contact Supreme Auctions at (866) 929-2243 for complete details or visit SupremeAuctions.com.

LATEST STORIES: