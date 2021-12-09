Want to travel? AAA Travel hosting passport fair in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have been dreaming of getting away, AAA Travel is hosting a fair to help Oklahomans obtain passports.

The Oklahoma City Post Office and AAA Travel are hosting a passport fair on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments are required, so customers are encouraged to call (405) 717-8230 and get on the list.

To obtain a passport, applicants will need the following:

Bring proof of American citizenship: This must be either a certified birth certificate, naturalization certificate, certificate of citizenship, or previous U.S. passport.

Photocopy of their proof of American citizenship

Proof of identity: This can include certificate of naturalization, valid driver’s license, U.S. military identification card, government employee identification card, current valid foreign passport.

Photocopy of proof of identity

To save time, customers can download a passport application to complete beforehand.

All applicants must appear in person. Each passport for an adult must be accompanied by a check or money order for $110 made payable to the U.S. State Department and a $35 execution fee made payable to Postmaster.

Fees for children under 16 are $80 and $35.

The event will be held at AAA Travel, located at 6163 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City.