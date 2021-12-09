Want to travel? AAA Travel hosting passport fair in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have been dreaming of getting away, AAA Travel is hosting a fair to help Oklahomans obtain passports.
The Oklahoma City Post Office and AAA Travel are hosting a passport fair on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Appointments are required, so customers are encouraged to call (405) 717-8230 and get on the list.
To obtain a passport, applicants will need the following:
- Bring proof of American citizenship: This must be either a certified birth certificate, naturalization certificate, certificate of citizenship, or previous U.S. passport.
- Photocopy of their proof of American citizenship
- Proof of identity: This can include certificate of naturalization, valid driver’s license, U.S. military identification card, government employee identification card, current valid foreign passport.
- Photocopy of proof of identity
- To save time, customers can download a passport application to complete beforehand.
All applicants must appear in person. Each passport for an adult must be accompanied by a check or money order for $110 made payable to the U.S. State Department and a $35 execution fee made payable to Postmaster.
Fees for children under 16 are $80 and $35.
The event will be held at AAA Travel, located at 6163 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City.