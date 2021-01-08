Wanted felon arrested for human trafficking in Oklahoma

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say they arrested a violent felon for human trafficking after a traffic stop in Canadian County.

On Jan. 5, OBN agents conducted a traffic stop along I-40 in Canadian County.

When agents spoke with the driver, they noticed 11 other males inside the vehicle.

Authorities say they soon realized that the driver, Luy Fedy Ruby, had outstanding warrants and was set to be deported.

“Through communications with other agencies, we were able to confirm that the driver was an aggravated deported felon and had outstanding warrants for kidnapping, extortion, and cocaine trafficking in other states. Information also indicates he is a member of a Mexican drug trafficking organization and has a history of weapons charges,” OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward said.

Two of the other 11 men inside the vehicle were juveniles and all of these individuals were in the United States illegally.

Ruby was arrested on the outstanding warrants and will face an additional charge for human trafficking.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work and diligence of these Agents. They were able to quickly identify and apprehend this violent felon and rescue those in his custody before anyone else was harmed,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.