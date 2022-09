OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted in Elk City on suspicion of kidnapping and child neglect was captured in Oklahoma City.

Elk City Police Department officials issued an alert on Dillon Thomas Marshall in mid-August, asking for help locating the suspect.

Dillon Marshall, mugshot from Oklahoma County Detention Center

Marshall, 38, was wanted on a handful of charges, including kidnapping and child neglect.

Oklahoma City police arrested Marshall Thursday. He is now being held at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.