Wanted man allegedly on meth sneaks into an Edmond hotel room and steals teenage girl’s cell phone, according to EPD

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A strange call came into Edmond 9-1-1 from a man claiming he needed a ride from a hotel. Turns out, police say the phone was stolen and the man was wanted out of Kingfisher County.

Edmond police arrived at a hotel off Broadway Saturday morning and located a man acting “erratic” and “nervous” in the parking lot with cuts all over his arms.

A family staying at the hotel told police they woke up to strange noises and the figure of a man leaving their hotel room.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Kevin Clark.

Around 5:30 a.m., Edmond police say Clark called 9-1-1 on the stolen phone and said “he needed help and a ride but could not say why.”

“I don’t have much time,” Clark said on the 9-1-1 call. “I just need a ride.”

Kevin Clark

Once Edmond officers arrived on scene, they found Clark holding two phones in the parking lot. Clark said he was “on meth” and “blacking out.”

“Is that other phone your phone?” the officer asked.

“No, no,” Clark said.

“That’s not even your phone?” the officer asked.

“No,” Clark said.

“Give me that phone,” the officer said. “You said you found this in the hallway?”

“Yeah, I was running and found it,” Clark said. “I have multiple phones.”

However, according to a police affidavit, one of the phones was in Spanish.

“Hablas Español?” the officer asked Clark.

“No,” Clark responded.

“OK, because this phone is totally in Spanish”, the officer said. “You know I could charge you with taking the phone and being intoxicated in public and for having a weapon you shouldn’t have.”

According to Edmond police, brass knuckles were found on Clark.

After questioning Clark for a few minutes, police say a family of four ran out of the hotel looking for a phone belonging to a teenage girl.

On police body cam, a family member told police Clark is the one who snuck into their room and stole the girl’s phone right off the charger.

According to police, it’s still unclear how Clark made his way inside the room. The family told police they thought they locked their room. The front desk clerk told detectives she never made Clark a key.

After running Clark’s criminal background, police say he was wanted out of Kingfisher County for drug possession.

In Oklahoma County, Clark could now face burglary in the first degree, public intoxication, obstruction of a police officer and unlawful carrying of a weapon.