OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted on suspicion of murder since August is now in Oklahoma City police custody.

Bryant Dajuan Foy, 29, is suspected of shooting and killing a man in the 5700 block of NW 19th Street last August.

Bryant Foy

U.S. Marshals, with OKCPD assistance, arrested Foy late Tuesday night in the 9200 block of Crooked Creek Lane.

Authorities were able to locate Foy after someone called Crime Stoppers and provided information on Foy’s whereabouts.

Foy was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center Wednesday on several charges, including first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, pointing a firearm, assault and battery, DUI and second-degree robbery.