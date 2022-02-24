OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A suspected killer is behind bars after nearly two months on the run.

Oklahoma City police and U.S. Marshals arrested Kody Melendrez in northwest Oklahoma City. Melendrez is suspected of murdering Donnell Smith on Jan. 3.

Kody Melendrez

Smith, 28, was shot outside the Dollar General on Spencer Jones Road. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Detectives say Smith was shot during an argument.

Two or three suspects were previously believed involved.

Information was not provided on whether police are still searching for suspects following Melendrez’s arrest.