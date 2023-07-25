PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in the town of Purcell are on edge after McClain County deputies shot and killed a man who they said pulled a knife on officers who were serving an eviction and arrest warrant.

“I heard my bird hollerin’ and screaming,” said Joseph Harris, who lives down a couple houses down from the scene. “I looked out the window and seen all the cop cars.”

Joseph Harris said it was around 7 p.m. Monday, when McClain County deputies and Purcell Police officers lined the streets of 10th and Apache.

“[They were] all up and down the street they had the whole street blocked off,” said Harris.

Investigators said they were trying to serve an eviction notice and felony bench warrant for John Stockton.

John Stockton, Courtesy of the Department of Corrections

Online records showed the 52-year-old has a long criminal history, including charges for assault and battery on police.

Stockton criminal record, courtesy of the Department of Corrections

McClain County deputies said they have to be prepared for situations like this.

“Just in Oklahoma, we’ve had multiple officers who have been killed in the line of duty doing that actual service,” said Deputy Gibbons, with the McClain County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Stockton locked himself inside the home when they arrived on scene.

“There were family members in the home, they exited the home after our officers made entry,” said Deputy Gibbons.

After a short time, deputies were able to enter the home.

“Pepper spray and a taser were deployed, but they were ineffective,” said Hunter McKee with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.

Investigators said when they were inside, Stockton pulled out a knife. It was then that deputies shot Stockton.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“This is not the outcome we’d like to happen,” said Gibbons.

Meanwhile, Harris said he’s never seen anything like it.

“I was just kind of surprised,” said Harris.

Now, OSBI agents are working to interview everyone involved to establish an exact timeline.

No one else was hurt during the ordeal.

Family members were inside the home Tuesday, but they did not want to comment.