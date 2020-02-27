Wanted suspect shot & killed in Tahlequah after allegedly shooting at law enforcement members

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A wanted suspect, possibly involved in a Fort Gibson shooting, was shot and killed after he allegedly fired a gun at law enforcement officers.

James Gilbert Thomson, 30, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 51 near West Allen Road in Tahlequah city limits, according to an Oklahoma Department of Public Safety news release.

The U.S. Marshals Eastern District Fugitive Task Force contacted Oklahoma Highway Patrol and requested that troopers with Troop C pull over a vehicle containing a possible suspect in a shooting that occurred in Fort Gibson last week.

The suspect – Thomson – was also wanted on a felony warrant in Wagoner County and active warrants in Muskogee and Cherokee counties, according to the news release.

Troopers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver would not yield, and a brief pursuit ensued, the news release states.

The vehicle came to a stop in the middle of Highway 51. Thomson exited the vehicle from the front passenger seat and started to flee on foot.

“While fleeing, the suspect presented a handgun and discharged at least one round at law enforcement, resulting in shots being fired by two troopers, task force officers and a deputy. The suspect was struck by gunfire, resulting in his death,” the news release states.

None of the law enforcement members were injured, according to the news release.

The driver of the vehicle – a female – was detained by law enforcement, but later released.

Trooper Stacy Howze and Trooper Matthew Williams have both been placed on routine administrative leave as Troop Z investigates the shooting.