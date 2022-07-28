OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tulsa police are searching for a violent crime suspect who may be in the Oklahoma City metro area.

Cody Snodgrass, 29, is wanted on a domestic violence and battery by strangulation charge.

Cody Snodgrass, photo from Tulsa Police Department

Snodgrass was last known to live in the area of West 23rd Street and South Jackson Avenue in Tulsa, but he could possibly be in either Oklahoma City or in the Shawnee/Seminole area.

Anyone who has information on Snodgrass and his whereabouts is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS. Callers can remain anonymous.