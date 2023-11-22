OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The chance to give to someone in need is part of the spirit surrounding holidays. With winter, KFOR looks to help those in Oklahoma who cannot stay warm during the winter months.

KFOR is proud to once again be partnering with the Salvation Army for the Warmth 4 Winter coat drive.

The late Brad Edwards worked tirelessly as a consumer advocate and started the KFOR In Your Corner segments helping Oklahomans. He wanted to help ensure every child had a warm winter coat and we are working to carry on the mission.

Edwards, who was always In Your Corner, was driving to work about 30 years ago when he noticed children walking outside in the freezing cold without coats. He thought Oklahomans could do better and this coat drive was born with the help of The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command.

If you know anyone in need of a winter coat, contact that Salvation Army at (405) 246-1100.

Coat Drop Off Locations:

KFOR studios at 444. E. Britton Rd.

Brian’s Automotive – 1324 South Kelly Ave, Edmond 73003

Bob Moore Audi – 13000 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114

Bob Moore Buick GMC – 7410 Northwest Expy, Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Bob Moore Cadillac – 13020 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114

Bob Moore Cadillac of Norman – 6400 N Interstate Dr, Norman, OK 73072

Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram – 7420 Northwest Expy, Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Bob Moore Collision Center – 111 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73114

Bob Moore Ford – 8948 S I-35 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73149

Bob Moore Infiniti – 13000 N Kelley Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73131

Bob Moore Kia Northwest – 7340 Northwest Expy, Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Bob Moore Land Rover Maserati Jaguar – 13010 Broadway Ext Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK

Bob Moore Nissan of Norman – 3901 Journey Pkwy, Norman, OK 73072

Bob Moore Porsche – 12910 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114

Bob Moore Subaru – 13010 N Kelley Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73131

Bob Moore Volkswagen – 5 E Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114

Legacy Cleaners – 4917 N Western, OKC

Legacy Cleaners – 16504 N May, OKC

Legacy Cleaners – 1208 S Broadway, Edmond

YMCA – Mitch Park 2901 Marilyn William Drive Edmond OK 73003

YMCA – Rockwell Plaza 8300 Glade Ave OKC OK 73132

YMCA Midwest City – 2817 N Woodcrest Dr Midwest City, OK 73110

YMCA Earlywine – 11801 S. May Ave OKC, OK 73170

Brewer Carpet- 8509 S I 35 Service Rd, OKC, OK 73149

Brewer Carpet- 801 W 15th St, Edmond, OK 73013

Brewer Carpet- 10521 N May Ave, OKC, OK 73120

Brewer Carpet- 126 W Main St, Yukon, OK 73099

The Salvation Army of Cleveland County- 1124 N Porter Ave. Norman, OK 73069

The Salvation Army Center of Hope – 1001 N Pennsylvania Ave, OKC, OK 73107

