OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There’s already a chill in the air as Oklahomans brace for another frigid winter.

“As soon as the weather starts coming in, if you don’t have a coat to battle the cold, it’s very difficult to even survive,” said Capt. Russell Clay, with the Salvation Army.

That’s why Oklahoma’s News 4 is once again spreading the warmth, teaming up with the Salvation Army for the annual Warmth 4 Winter coat drive.

“This event gathers coats for the ones that are in need,” said Clay. “I know we gave over 2,000 coats last year and the need has already started again this year.”

Warmth 4 Winter has been a labor of love for three decades.

The mission was born when the late Brad Edwards noticed children walking outside in the cold without coats on his way to work. He thought Oklahomans could make a difference.

Here’s how you can contribute:

“You can donate any kind of coat, slightly used brand new whatever you’ve got laying in your closet that you’re not using,” said Clay.

Bring the coat to one of the 30 drop off locations. All winter coats are taken to Legacy Cleaners.

“We will go through each coat, check all the pockets, and then we clean them, dry them, we hang them and box them up,” said Joanne Lang, with Legacy Cleaners.

The coats will then be sent out by the Salvation Army.

“I’ve never seen the giving as much as I’ve seen in Oklahoma, and it’s thanks to the community,” said Clay.

Coat Drop Off Locations:

KFOR studios – 444 E Britton Rd, Oklahoma City 73114

Brian’s Automotive – 1324 South Kelly Ave, Edmond 73003

Bob Moore Audi – 13000 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City 73114

Bob Moore Buick GMC – 7410 Northwest Expy, Oklahoma City 73132

Bob Moore Cadillac – 13020 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City 73114

Bob Moore Cadillac of Norman – 6400 N Interstate Dr, Norman 73072

Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram – 7420 Northwest Expy, Oklahoma City 73132

Bob Moore Collision Center – 111 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City 73114

Bob Moore Ford – 8948 S I-35 Service Rd, Oklahoma City 73149

Bob Moore Infiniti – 13000 N Kelley Ave, Oklahoma City 73131

Bob Moore Kia Northwest – 7340 Northwest Expy, Oklahoma City 73132

Bob Moore Land Rover Maserati Jaguar – 13010 Broadway Ext Ste B, Oklahoma City 73114

Bob Moore Nissan of Norman – 3901 Journey Pkwy, Norman 73072

Bob Moore Porsche – 12910 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City 73114

Bob Moore Subaru – 13010 N Kelley Ave, Oklahoma City 73131

Bob Moore Volkswagen – 5 E Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City 73114

Legacy Cleaners – 4917 N Western, Oklahoma City 73118

Legacy Cleaners – 16504 N May, Edmond 73012

Legacy Cleaners – 1208 S Broadway, Edmond 73034

YMCA – Mitch Park 2901 Marilyn William Dr, Edmond 73003

YMCA – Rockwell Plaza 8300 Glade Ave, Oklahoma City 73132

YMCA Midwest City – 2817 N Woodcrest Dr, Midwest City 73110

YMCA Earlywine – 11801 S. May Ave, Oklahoma City 73170

Brewer Carpet – 8509 S I 35 Service Rd, Oklahoma City 73149

Brewer Carpet – 801 W 15th St, Edmond 73013

Brewer Carpet – 10521 N May Ave, Oklahoma City 73120

Brewer Carpet – 126 W Main St, Yukon 73099

The Salvation Army of Cleveland County – 1124 N Porter Ave, Norman 73069

The Salvation Army Center of Hope – 1001 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City 73107

For those in need of a winter coat, call the Salvation Army at 405-246-1100 to set up an appointment.