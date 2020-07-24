Warr Acres’ mask mandate mirrors OKC’s, slight difference in fines and requirements in churches

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Warr Acres passed a mask mandate Tuesday night by a vote of 5 to 3, mirroring Oklahoma City’s mandate with a couple differences.

Mayor Jim Mickley said they are requiring masks in churches, and their fines also differentiate from Oklahoma City. A first and second offense, if reported, will cost as much as a city court fee, which is $60. A third offense will cost $50 plus the amount of a state-mandated court fee.

“We’re trying to keep our citizens safe, that’s all we’re doing on this,” Mickley said.

Warr Acres is now added to the list of cities in the state to pass a mandate. Stillwater, Norman, Oklahoma City and Tulsa are on that list as well.

“It’s something that needs to be done,” Mickley said.

Some residents, like Laura Carter, said she spends time going to stores in Warr Acres. According to Carter, it’s not necessary.

“It just seems like it’s violating our personal rights and our personal choice for a small portion of people that are at risk,” Carter said.

Oklahoma City’s mandate says churches are required to wear masks only if social distancing cannot be done indoors. Mickley said they just wanted to mandate it overall.

“We just assumed that it would be the best thing to do to make churches a part of the mask program,” Mickley said. “Because people are singing, their voices are growing loud things of that sort.”

Faith-based venues are on the Oklahoma City-County Health Department’s ‘Serious 4’ list. According to the Health Department, this list is considered the top hot spots for the transmission of COVID-19 formed by data collected by department epidemiologists between July 7 and July 21. Only 57 total cases have hit Warr Acres as of Thursday afternoon, with 48 people recovered from the virus. Mickley said it is still worrisome being in the middle of Oklahoma County and Oklahoma City.

“Somebody from Oklahoma City could easily have it and bring it here,” Mickley said.

The lead minister at Cherokee Hills Christian Church said he agrees with the move.

“What we’re trying to do is help people to be safe, and I think that’s the heartbeat of what the city of Warr Acres is doing,” said Charlie Curran. “I don’t think they’re picking on churches at all.”

In the church, he said they have socially distanced rows and staggered seats between families. According to Curran, masks will only help.

“We’re just navigating this along with every other church,” he said. “We’re doing the best we can.”

However, Carter said masks aren’t needed right now within Warr Acres.

“If social distancing works, why do we have to require masks,” she said.

“If we can save just one life, it’s the best way to do it,” Carter said.

The ordinance is set to expire Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day.

