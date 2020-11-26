Warr Acres PD investigates hit-and-run auto-pedestrian accident

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Warr Acres Police officers are investigating after a woman was injured in an auto-pedestrian hit-and-run Thursday afternoon.
First responders were called to the incident near NW Expressway and N MacArthur around 4 p.m. Thanksgiving day.
According to officials, a woman was hit by a black sedan that left the scene.
The victim suffered a broken leg from the accident.
No other information is available at this time.
