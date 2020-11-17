Warr Acres police investigating string of burglaries

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Warr Acres are attempting to identify a suspect in a string of burglaries.

Officials with the Warr Acres Police Department say the burglaries have occurred at a home in the 5900 block of N.W. 41st St.

The burglaries span from Oct. 22 through Nov. 17.

The alleged suspect is described as a black male with a thin to average build in his late teens to early 20s.

On Nov. 17, the alleged suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, black Nike tennis shoes, a black hat, and black gloves. He was riding a red Huffy mountain bike, which was left at the scene.

He was last seen running north through yards.

If you have any information on the crimes, call the Warr Acres Police Department.

