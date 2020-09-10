Warr Acres police searching for driver after cyclist is hit and killed

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Warr Acres police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect after a cyclist was killed near Northwest 45th and MacArthur.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 20-year-old Daniel Paulson was hit while riding home from work at Victory Church.

“I need the police and an ambulance. I was driving and I see somebody lying in the middle of the street. It looked like maybe a car hit him, because he was on a bike, he’s just laying here in the middle of the street,” a 911 caller said.

“I got a vehicle that ran a guy over on a bicycle and a couple other cars that ran him over as well,” another caller said.

“Through the investigation, it appears the two vehicles actually struck our victim, one after the other,” said Warr Acres Deputy Police Chief Maj. John Gray.

One driver stayed to talked to police, but the other kept going. Police are looking for the one who left the scene.

“What we’re looking for right now is a Toyota vehicle with front end damage,” Gray said. “We do encourage the driver of the vehicle to contact our investigators so that we may get their side of the story as well.”

As for a cause for the crash, investigators say wet conditions may have played a role.

“The weather could have had an impact on how it happened,” Gray said.

If you have information about the case, call police at (405) 789-3329.

RECENT HEADLINES: