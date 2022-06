WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Warr Acres are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Officials with the Warr Acres Police Department say 59-year-old Reginald Frazier has been missing from his home since May 18.

Authorities say he normally walks with a cane, and is not believed to be on his medication.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, call Warr Acres police at (405) 789-3329.