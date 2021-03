WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – As more Oklahomans become vaccinated against COVID-19, city leaders in Warr Acres say they are relaxing some of their restrictions.

Earlier this week, the City of Warr Acres announced that the city council had decided to allow their mask mandate to expire.

Organizers say a mask will no longer be required in public after March 31.

However, they say businesses will still be able to require them for entry.