Warr Acres warehouse containing wholesale dispensary products nearly destroyed by fire

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – A warehouse that contains wholesale dispensary products went up in flames early Wednesday morning in Warr Acres.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, a bystander called 911 after seeing flames coming from a business near Northwest 50th and Meridian.

“It was burning pretty good; there was smoke showing from all sides of the structure,” said Chief Stephen Coy with the Warr Acres Fire Department.

Fire crews from Bethany, Oklahoma City and Warr Acres all responded to the scene to put out the blaze.

“We realized that it was a wholesale distribution building, so there was no marijuana in the building, but there were pipes and rolling trays and hemp rolling papers,” Coy said.

Once the fire was under control, investigators learned that two transients were actually living behind the building.

“I could hear the cracking and popping of the fire, looked out and saw the little structure next to mine was burnt to the ground there was nothing left of it,” said one of those men, Eric Kreuzberg.

Officials say a propane heater or cooking stove likely sparked the fire.

“I tried to make my way through the smoke, but I couldn’t see through the smoke in the back yard, I just got out of there so I could breathe,” said Kreuzberg. “Thank God, thank God nobody got hurt.”

Firefighters and police are still investigating the blaze, but believe the fire was accidental. About half the building was significantly damaged.

No arrests were made.