OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have a warrant for unpaid tickets in Oklahoma City, you may be in luck.

From now through June 30, the Oklahoma City Municipal Court is hosting a penalty reduction program.

The program is open to people with outstanding warrants for unpaid Oklahoma City tickets, for Class “A” offenses issued on or before June 30, 2020.

Organizers say the program reduces the default fine in the case.

“More than 6,300 cases have been resolved through this program since we launched in it 2019,” said Municipal Court Administrator LaShawn Thompson. “This is an excellent opportunity to clear any outstanding warrants you have with Oklahoma City Municipal Court.”

For example, an overdue speeding ticket in warrant status could cost up to $613. Under the program, it can be resolved for $155.

As with any case in Oklahoma City Municipal Court, people with financial difficulties can request a hearing for a judge to determine their ability to pay. Judges have the discretion to waive or reduce fines, costs and fees for people who can’t afford them.

To take part in the program, call the court at (405) 297-3898.